Claro Flex offers a new plan with 16 GB and unlimited access to social networks

Modified reformulated since August of last year, Claro Flex has launched a new plan option for consumers, with 16 GB of internet. Until then, the operator only offered 8 GB or 10 GB alternatives.

The novelty costs R $ 69.99 per month and can be rented the same way as the others: through the app for Android and iOS. The payment method is made by credit card or Caixa virtual debit card.

Among the advantages, several applications can be used without reducing the excess. The list includes WhatsApp – even for voice and video calls -, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, Twitter, Claro Música, Waze and Cabify. In addition, calls are unlimited for any operator in Brazil.

Number portability users also receive an additional 4 GB bonus for 12 months. For pay TV or operator broadband customers, there is an additional 2 GB per month, if the recording is made with the same cardholder’s CPF.

How to hire?

The Claro Flex digital plan is contracted through the app for mobile devices – it can be downloaded via the links on the map below the text. Just sign up and insert the row you want to migrate to the mode.

Are you a Claro Flex user for your mobile phone? Tell us about your experience.