Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Soaring at Huge 40.7% CAGR during 2020-2026

The analyst has predicted the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market is valued approximately at USD 260 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 40.7% over the forecast period 2026. Artificial intelligence for drug discovery is a technology that uses distinct algorithms which add value in decision-making processes for drug discovery. The implementation of AI reduces the gap of researches and development in the drug manufacturing process and help in the targeted of manufacturing of the drugs. For this reason, the biopharmaceutical industries are increasingly adopting AI technology to optimize the drug manufacturing process.

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google Inc.

Atomwise, Inc.

Deep Genomics

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Insilico Medicine

Benevolentai

Exscientia

By Component:

Software

Services

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Others

By Application:

Immuno-Oncology

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Research Centers

Academic & Government Institutes

