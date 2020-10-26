20.7% CAGR for Global Patient Engagement Technology Market to Witness USD 41 billion by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware, Market Study Report adds Global Patient Engagement Technology report that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, companies active in the industry and forecasts for the coming years.

Global Patient Engagement Technology Market to reach USD 41 billion by 2025. Global Patient Engagement Technology Market valued approximately USD 9.1 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Patient engagement technologies precisely include factors such as health management, home health & financial health of the individual or patient. Key motive of the patient engagement is to recuperate the physician-patient bonding by making better health conditions and situations. It is pivotal for the healthcare providers to ensure security & follow the safety & privacy regulations during utilizing patient engagement tools and technology to convey medical information.

Market segmentation and Leading Companies:

By Product:

Picture Archiving and Communication System

Vendor Neutral Archive

Application-Independent Clinical Archives

Enterprise Viewers

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centres

Other End Users

Main companies profiled in this study:

Intelichart

Medfusion

MobileSmith

PDI Communications

Tactio Health

Max India

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Religare

