Samsung and Stanford Create 10,000 PPI Display for Smart Phones and TVs

Samsung is always developing new technologies to make the application of novelties in components based on elements developed by the South Korean itself. The company recently announced the development of a 10,000 PPI display in partnership with researchers at Stanford.

This high-quality product is intended to provide users with access to even more advanced cell phones and smart TVs in terms of visibility. However, this implementation will also benefit glasses focused on displaying content in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

According to the manufacturer, the OLED display is ultra high resolution, indicating that it may be a sign of greater application in high-end devices, such as high-end cellphones and larger televisions. value. Since there isn’t such a big difference in price between Samsung’s AR and VR glasses, they might be available for everyone, giving enough advantage for those who like to invest in this type of accessory.

It is curious to see all this technological capacity of the new screen, since currently the most modern smartphone on the market does not even reach 1000 PPI, which shows a multiplication of more than 10 times to reach the quality expected by the version developed by Samsung and Stanford.

The South Korean has not given a forecast of the arrival of this new type of display in the market, but, given the company’s claim that it is already working on monitors for monitors, it does not It should not be long before the public begins to see launches with this innovation.

