Sports

Schalke against Stuttgart in front of 300 spectators | Free press

rej October 26, 2020

Gelsenkirchen (AP) – FC Schalke 04’s home Bundesliga game on Friday (8:30 p.m.) against VfB Stuttgart will be played in front of just 300 spectators.

As the Revierclub reported, the current infection events of the corona pandemic in Gelsenkirchen no longer allow spectators. As in the Veltins-Arena match against Union Berlin (1: 1), the few supporters sat in a gallery on the lower level. All tickets will be drawn at random from supporters who have applied in the first three prize categories.

rej

