Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share to Generate USD 3,362.6 million By 2026

Selbyville, Delaware. The report Liquid Biopsy Market Size and Analysis maintains enhanced dynamics and is overshadowed by a top player across the globe. The research report provides Liquid Biopsy Market Growth and information corresponding to market segments such as geographies, product type, application, and end-use industry. Experts use the most recent Liquid Biopsy Market research techniques and tools to assemble widespread and precise marketing research reports. A detailed outline about Liquid Biopsy market size and share were combined in this report which gives a comprehensive analysis of different verticals of businesses.

The global liquid biopsy market size is slated to reach USD 3,362.6 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 21.9% according to a news report published by Market Research. The report Liquid Biopsy Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, [By Technology (PCR Microarrays, NGS); By Sample Type (Blood, Urine, Saliva, Other Body Fluid); By Biomarker (Exosomes, CTC, ctDNA); By Application; By Region] Segment Forecast, 2019-2026 provides a comprehensive analysis of present market insights and forecasted future trends.

Liquid Biopsy is a conventional method used to diagnose onset of cancer. The alternative names for liquid biopsy are fluid biopsy or fluid phase biopsy. This is largely a non-invasive method used to track tumors and mutations over a period of time. Doctors are informed about the disease with the help of these observations of the tumor’s future. Though being simple and instrumental in early stage detection of cancer, it voices concerns over its adoption. Liquid Biopsy products market has a shortcoming which is it is largely overshadowed by tissue biopsy with the latter being adopted exceptionally.

Drivers to the market potential are the increasing number of patients being diagnosed with various types of cancer. The free trials accompanying surgery motivates growth. Minimal invasive surgery method unique to liquid biopsy market cap, invokes huge demand impacting market growth over forthcoming years.

A significant driver to growth of liquid biopsy is the reduced number of surgical invasions. This encouraging sign makes it one of the most adopted substitutes for tissue biopsy. An increasing trend followed by key players to shift focus onto research and development activities aiding strategic M&A improves market strength dramatically.

Considering the basis of technology, single gene analysis and multi-gene-parallel analysis (NGS) dominate the liquid biopsy cancer market size. NGS denotes diagnosis of multiple diseases at one instance. PCR is an approach to analyzing mutation among genes.

Yet another class of distinction in liquid biopsy market 2018 is based on sample type. The sample is segmented on basis of blood, saliva, urine and other body fluid. Blood sample is the best sample type for customary analyses as blood contains cell free DNA, circulating cell and exosomes that offer them for easy detection leading to detection of cancerous cells in human body.

Based on biomarker type, the global market outlook to 2026 is segmented into exosomes, circulating tumor cells (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). CTC biomarkers govern largest market share owing to high awareness levels and accurate tracking results of cancerous cells in the body. CTC marker makes early forays in the initial stages of detection of cancer itself.

North America is holding coveted position as per geography in market cap during forecast period. Increased facilitators for diagnosis of cancer and rising number of patients suffering from cancer are factors promoting growth of market. Asia Pacific is exhibited to grow at a faster rate during forecast period.

The major players operating in market include Roche Diagnostics, Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., RainDance Technologies, Inc. among others.

In this reporthas segmented the global liquid biopsy market on the basis of sample type, application, biomarker type, and region:

Liquid Biopsy Sample Type Outlook (Revenue USD Millions 2015-2026)

Blood

Urine

Saliva

Liquid Biopsy Application Outlook (Revenue USD Millions 2015-2026)

Molecular Health Monitoring

Therapy Selection For Other Meta cancer

Therapy Selection For MBS

Liquid Biopsy Biomarker Type Outlook (Revenue USD Millions 2015-2026)

Exosomes

Circulating tumor cells (CTC)

Circulating tumor DNA (ct DNA)

