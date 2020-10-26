‘The Undoing’: Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman Star in New HBO Miniseries

The actor is older and now has a very different role in a miniseries full of mysteries.

Many revelations will come to light.

There is an elite world and another of inequality in the background, there is a perfect marriage and the secrets being revealed, destroying appearances. There’s still death and mystery in a drama-punctuated thriller that’s one of HBO’s bets of the year.

“The Undoing” arrived this Monday, October 26 at HBO Portugal, and brings a renowned duo to the screen, but also a substantial team behind the camera. In the story, Nicole Kidman plays Grace Sachs, a successful therapist who has everything she ever dreamed of in the luxury of New York.

The son goes to a prestigious private school, while the husband, played by Hugh Grant, seems an example of dedication and perfection. But, as you can imagine, appearances are always numbered. And a death precipitates its end.

Kidman is the protagonist and returns here on television after “Big Little Lies”, another HBO hit where he worked with the same David E. Kelley, the creator of “The Undoing”. Kelley is a veteran of these peregrinations, already having 11 Emmys in her career, creator of successes like “Causa Justa”, “Ally McBeal” and “Boston Legal”.

A repeat of the Kidman / Kelley partnership was already promising, but one of the big highlights naturally comes to Hugh Grant, the man with British accent and charm who has sighed over the years, in countless Hollywood romantic comedies. Speaking to reporters during a session promoted by HBO, the actor spoke with a certain sense of humor that will be his first major role on television.

“I got old and ugly, I’m no longer suited to romantic comedies, which is a blessing,” the actor joked, explaining that being a father has helped him be a better actor. “There are more accessible emotions” and it shows on the screen.

The perfect life threatens to collapse.

The actor said he even thanked the opportunity to be away from children when he went to record the show. He is already a certain age (60) and his children “are young and noisy”. In addition to being five.

Even so, Grant said every time he left for New York for the shoot, he felt “sad.” It was even easy to cry. “I asked for coffee in one scene and cried. It was Suzanne who told me that it was not appropriate to cry in this scene ”, tells in her tone that she is deceiving a little, which makes her laugh seriously. Suzanne is Suzanne Bier, the director of the recent “To Cegas” and Emmy winner for “The Night Manager”, who directed all six episodes of the miniseries.

This production was announced in 2018 and could have already been premiered before the summer, without the usual suspicions (the pandemic, of course). In addition to Kidman and Grant, the cast includes names such as Donald Sutherland, Edgar Ramírez, and Lily Rabe, among others.

The series is based in Manhattan. This is where this perfect family lives, with their son Henry (Noah Jupe) who is studying at a prestigious school. There’s also the Kidman character’s clientele – rich, very wealthy people who will put her very close to the spotlight when the death of Elena (Matilda de Angelis), a mother from the Harlem neighborhood, is discovered. These are two very different New York worlds that intersect because Elena’s son won a scholarship to study among the elite. And, of course, because there is a death that joins these two worlds.

Between the investigation and the media circus that is taking place, appearances will begin to crumble, but the mystery promises to continue. After the premiere of the first episode this Monday, on HBO Portugal, we can expect a total of six chapters, one per week, until the end of November.