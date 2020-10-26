Samsung starts pre-selling Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in Brazil, giving free gifts

After some waiting times, Samsung Brazil announced on Monday (26) the start of pre-sale of the new foldable Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. According to the South Korean giant, the initiative aims to offer Brazil the most “modern and innovative” of the smartphone market.

Pre-order starts today (26) and ends November 12, and anyone who purchases the Galaxy Z Fold 2 during that time will win a Galaxy Buds Live wireless headset and a Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch.

The foldable’s launch price is R $ 13,999.00 and it can be found in the South Korean giant’s online store. Commenting on the arrival of the smartphone, Renato Citrini, Senior Product Manager for the Mobile Devices Division at Samsung Brazil, said:

Samsung has been a pioneer in the creation and delivery of the smartphone category with foldable screens worldwide, reinventing the concept of mobile devices from a flexible format. In Brazil, we were also the first company to launch a foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, in January this year, and we widened the category with the Galaxy Z Flip in March. Now, reinforcing our commitment to offer the most modern and innovative in the country, we have brought the Galaxy Z Fold 2, with a series of multitasking features and the height of design.

In addition to offering free gifts, Samsung Brazil is also to make “Premier Service” available to Brazilian consumers. Thus, the user can count on expert assistance, a support service for repairs and even one year of Samsung Care + protection:

Z Premier Service Consultants are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by phone and online chat, to help you resolve queries. In addition, Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G users will receive one year of Samsung Care + protection: screen insurance, providing unique protection of the device against accidental damage to the screen, both internal and external, for a period of time. one year from the date of purchase.

The manufacturer also clarifies that in order to subscribe to the screen insurance, it is necessary to access the special website and follow the step by step indicated in the address.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.