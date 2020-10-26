Coronavrus: Bolsonaro defends he seeks a cure cheaper than a vaccine

Controversy over the purchase – then production and application – of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus in Brazil continues. Last week we saw that President Jair Bolsonaro said that Coronavac – a compound produced and tested in China – would not be bought by the Brazilian government and said that no vaccine without scientific proof would be bought in the country.

Shortly after, the head of state returned to position himself and stressed that, even with Anvisa’s approval, Coronavac would not come to Brazil.

Now the president has reconsidered his position on the subject and this time he has argued in defense of the search for a cure for COVID-19 instead of focusing only on a vaccine. In a conversation with supporters outside the Palácio do Alvorada today, October 26, Bolsonaro explained his point of view: “I give my personal opinion: isn’t it cheaper and easier to invest in a treatment? than in a vaccine? Or to play both, but also not to forget the remedy? “.

The President finished and returned to advocate the use of drugs with no proven efficacy against COVID-19: “I am an example. I took chloroquine, others took ivermectin, others took Annita… and by all indications, anyone who took any of the three alternatives early was cured.

In addition to declaring that scientists should focus more on finding a cure for the disease, the Brazilian head of state again defended that the vaccine should not be mandatory.

The president cites actions presented to the STF – the Federal Supreme Court – to have the federal government forced to support the purchase of any vaccine approved by Anvisa, as well as to have the mandatory requirement for the vaccine determined.

Bolsonaro also says he will meet with the Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, to discuss the risk of legalization of this issue in Brazil: “Today (Monday) I will be with Minister Pazuello to address this issue, because we have a way to go where it seems that this question has been judiciarized and I understand that it is not a question of justice, it is a question of health. A judge cannot decide whether you are going to get a vaccine or not, it does not exist. “

It should be remembered that last Saturday, October 24, Bolsonaro posted a photo next to his dog, Faísca, with the caption “Vaccine compulsory only here in Faísca”.