Coronavirus: Oxford vaccine shows positive immune response in older people

rej October 26, 2020

Vaccines to help end this pandemic period caused by the Coronavirus continue to be tested by several laboratories around the world, allowing several countries to benefit from scientific advances in the search for a cure for the disease.

Recently, the Oxford vaccine showed an advance in the tests carried out, managing to show positive reactions at the level of the immune system of the patients treated, the beneficiaries of this phase being the elderly, which gives a lot of hope to those who are part of this risk group.

The news was shared by the Financial Times, which detailed information based on the response published by the University of Oxford in collaboration with the AstraZeneca lab, which tested the UK dose on volunteers aged 18 to 55.

“It is encouraging to see that the immunogenicity responses were similar between older and younger adults and this reactogenicity [geração de efeitos adversos] it was lower in the elderly, where the severity of Covid-19 is greater, ”said a spokesperson for the laboratory.

Based on this result, UK hospitals are expected to start receiving vaccines in the coming days to ensure a minimum stock of applications, if the studies start to be used in patients, even if they are not part of the program. volunteering, which means either the time to start mass vaccination in 2020.

The birthplace of Queen Elisabeth II is not the only place where the Oxford vaccine is being tested, as it is in production in Brazil, by Fiocruz in partnership with Unifesp and the Ministry of Health. It should be remembered that it was after the application of the placebo in the testing of this vaccine that killed a volunteer here in the country, as well as it was discovered that it contained a Chinese compound.

