GeForce RTX 3070 JetStream, some pictures and information

Palit decides to partially introduce its GeForce RTX 3070 JetStream. We’re ahead of the official Nvidia schedule. He sets the marketing of this novelty on October 29th.

The beautiful is equipped with a tailor-made and personalized dress. The JetStream look is pretty low key. It is based on a fluid approach with no stops and pauses.

The glossy black finish highlights a gray JetStream logo that appears backlit (RGB?). However, we currently have no further information.

GeForce RTX 3070 JetStream

The board is quite short as the back view of the board shows several aluminum fins that take up almost half the length of the board.

The second originality is the position of the two 8-pin PCIe power connectors. You are in the middle of the circuit board. This is not necessarily a good choice for cable storage.

PALIT will announce its full specifications at the official launch on October 29th. The GeForce RTX 3070 will deliver 2nd generation RT cores from 3rd generation tensor cores. The GPU has 5,888 Cuda cores.

Nvidia announces a base frequency of 1.5 GHz compared to 1.73 GHz in boost mode for the Founders Edition model. The card comes with 8 GB of GDDR6X, which is operated via a 256-bit memory bus.