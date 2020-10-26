Must-see movie and series trailers [26/10/2020]

Monday has arrived and with it, it’s time to check out our already traditional weekly compilation of trailers that have been released in recent days, so you can stay up to date with upcoming movies and series on streaming services and TV shows. cinemas.

In this round we have a total of 6 titles selected, with highlights being the preview of the movie “The Supreme Voice of the Blues” which is one of the last works with Chadwick Boseman alongside Viola Davis, as well as the musical “The Graduation Party” with the ever-welcome Meryl Streep and “News of the World” with actor Tom Hanks.

Not least, we also have the arrival of the new Disney animation, “Raya and the Last Dragon”, which is set to hit Brazilian theaters in March of next year (if the pandemic does it please) .

As in all previous series, in addition to the trailer, we have included the official synopsis for each of the films, allowing us to better understand each of the titles in question.

In 1927 in Chicago, the mood was tense when the pioneer Mother of the Blues met the group in a recording studio. Adaptation of the play by August Wilson.

Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are theater stars in crisis: their new and expensive Broadway show is a complete disaster that ruins their careers. Meanwhile, in a small town in Indiana, young Emma Nolan also has her problems: despite the support of the principal of her school, the president of the parents’ association has forbidden her to attend the ceremony. graduating with his girlfriend, Alyssa. And seeing Emma’s situation as the perfect opportunity to rebuild her public image, Dee Dee and Barry decide to embrace the cause alongside Angie and Trent, two other cynical actors seeking promotion. But the fake activism ends up taking an unexpected turn, and the lives of the four turn around as they try to gift Emma a night where she can celebrate who she really is.

A traumatic accident leaves a couple in a state of surrealism which takes them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments. As they relive fond memories of the beginning of their romance and, at the same time, navigate the overwhelming truths of their present, they must rediscover the love that truly unites them.

Five years after the Civil War ended, Widower and Three-World War veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd now travels from town to town as a non-fictional storyteller, sharing news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, disasters devastating and exciting adventures at the ends of the globe.

In the plains of Texas, he meets Johanna (Helena Zengel, System Crasher), a 10-year-old girl who was taken in by the Kiowas six years earlier and raised as one of his own. Johanna, hostile to a world she has never known, is turned against her biological aunt and her uncle.

Kidd agrees to put the child back where the law says it belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles through the ruthless jungle, the two will face enormous challenges from both human and natural forces as they search for a place where they can feel at home.

Skeptical Dash and upbeat Lily exchange messages in a notebook they leave in different parts of New York City, and a Christmas romance begins to emerge.

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the earth, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, the same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to find the last legendary dragon to restore the shattered land and its divided people. However, throughout her journey, she will learn that it will take more than one dragon to save the world – trust and teamwork will also be required.