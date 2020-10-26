Organic Fertilizers Market 2020: Global Industry Supply Chain Relationship, Development Trends, Key Companies Profile and Forecast to 2027|Key Companies- Tata Chemicals Ltd., The Scotts Company LLC,, Coromandel International Limited

Market Insights

Organic fertilizers market is expected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 9.49% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing implementation of organic fertilizers to provide great nutrition to the soil for the production of health crops due to increasing awareness of organic farming and sustainable agricultural practices is acting as opportunities for the concerned market.

Organic fertilizers are derived from numerous residues and mineral ores from animals and plants and are also developed from beneficial microorganisms. Bioferilizer are ready to use which helps to mobilize various nutrients through their biological activity.

The growing demand for organic products is booming not only as a result of increased consumer awareness but also because of increased income and improved farming practices that make organic yields more robust as a consequence the worldwide growing demand for organic food has increased the area under organic farming and the other side lack of awareness regarding the advantages of organic fertilizers hinders business development. Farmers tend to use synthetic fertilizers throughout emerging and underdeveloped areas because they are cheap and readily accessible on the market, these are the factors restraining the market growth.

Major Market Players Covered in The Organic Fertilizers Market Are:

The major players covered in the organic fertilizers report are Tata Chemicals Ltd., The Scotts Company LLC,, Coromandel International Limited, NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED, KRIBHCO, Midwestern BioAg, Italpollina S.p.A., ILSA S.p.A., Perfect Blend, LLC, Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc. ,Biostar Renewables, LLC., AgroCare Canada, Inc., Nature Safe, Fertikal N.V.,MultiplexGroup, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In November 2019, TSS the launch the new organic fertilizer especially for pepper and banana crops which helps to increase revenue through products.

Global Organic Fertilizers Market Scope and Segments

Organic fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of source, form and crop type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of source, the organic fertilizers market is segmented into plant, animal, and mineral

Based on the form the organic fertilizers market is segmented into dry and liquid.

The organic fertilizers market is also segmented on the basis of crop type. The function is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and others

Based on regions, the Organic Fertilizers Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

