Biological Seed Treatment Market 2019 Will Grow at CAGR of 11.3%- Business Planning Research and Resources, Revenue, and Forecasts 2027|Global Top Companies- BASF SE, Bayer AG, syngenta, Monsanto Company, DuPont, Valent BioSciences LLC

Market Insights

Biological seed treatment market is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 11.3% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices and ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed are the factors acting as an opportunity for biological seed treatment market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

The biological seed treatment process is used to protect the seeds from pathogens. Microorganisms are used as biologic agents in the seed treatment process which can protect the desired seeds from the harmful insects and pests. The biological treatment of seeds is used as an alternative or to avoid the use of chemical pesticides. Using biological seed treatment is a healthy start to protect the seeds from harmful organisms.

Increasing demand in the commercial seeds industry has gained a greater acceptance of various crop producers as demand has moved from open hybrid and farm-saved seed varieties in many countries across the globe to commercialized seed. Biological seed treatments have given important results in product innovation with regards to biological coating and early seeding performances. Today not only do these biological seed treatment products help to preserve the plants but they also help to serve as seed enhancers, thus increasing the crop yield. Lack of knowledge of sustainable farming practices in developed countries is likely to serve as a significant restriction to business development.

Major Market Players Covered in The Biological Seed Treatment Market Are:

The major players covered in the biological seed treatment report are BASF SE, Bayer AG, syngenta, Monsanto Company, DuPont, Valent BioSciences LLC – All Rights Reserved , Verdesian Life Sciences, Plant Health Care plc., Precision Laboratories, LLC, Koppert Biological Systems, Italpollina S.p.A Croda International Plc among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the biological seed treatment market because of growing demand of organic farming which impact to reduce chemicals in the region and increasing urbanization goods in the region in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Global Biological Seed Treatment Market Scope and Segments

Biological seed treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, crop, and function. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the biological seed treatment market is segmented into microbials and botanicals. Microbials is further segmented into bacterial and fungi.

Based on crop, the biological seed treatment market is segmented into corn, wheat, soybean, cotton, sunflower, and vegetable crops and other crops. The other crops is further segmented into plantation, fruit, pulse, other cereal & oilseed, turf, forage, and ornamental crops.

Based on the function the biological seed treatment market is segmented into seed protection and seed enhancement. Seed protection is further segmented into biofungicides, bioinsecticides and others. Seed enhancement is further segmented into biofertilizers and biostimulants.

Based on regions, the Biological Seed Treatment Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

