‘Don’t be surprised’: Gladbach confidently against Real | Free press

Mönchengladbach (AP) – Ahead of the big game against Real Madrid, Marco Rose cheers on his players and appeals to his team’s self-confidence.

“When you’re in the Champions League, you don’t just want to be surprised, you also want to play good matches and prove yourself,” Borussia coach Mönchengladbach said on Monday ahead of the duel with the 13-time League winner des champions Tuesday (9 p.m. / Sky).

The short Bundesliga streak and the surprising point victory at Inter Milan are encouraging. “We want to play and fight Real in the best possible way to cause a surprise,” said the 44-year-old.

The belief that he can get something against the big favorite, who has hesitated a bit recently, grew to fourth place last season. “It will definitely be a highlight. But it shouldn’t be a fun adventure for us. We want to show what we can do. We have already set an exclamation mark in Milan. We want to confirm that on Tuesday, ”announced strong midfielder Jonas Hofmann.

The team gained confidence after five consecutive unbeaten games and the 2-2 victory in Milan. At first the team lost the victory after taking the lead, they returned to Milan after falling behind and turned the Bundesliga game at FSV Mainz 05 on Saturday into a 3-2 victory after falling behind. “It shows the character of the team, that we believe in ourselves and don’t give up even after falling behind,” said Hofmann, who has recently shown himself in great shape and scored a goal in each of the last three games.

However, coach Marco Rose’s team expect a whole new level on Tuesday at Borussia-Park, where only a maximum of 300 spectators are allowed. His team meets “a world class club with great charisma,” said Rose. “But we want to play the group so that we have our chances. Madrid also make mistakes one day or another, you have to provoke and take advantage of them, ”said the coach.

National player Matthias Ginter is also hoping for great luck. “If we get into the game well, something can develop. But Los Blancos probably shouldn’t have the best day for this. “

Hopes of a minor crisis at Real were dashed this weekend. After the bankruptcy against Shakhtar Donetsk (2: 3) in the Champions League and against FC Cadiz (0: 1) in the league, Real won the Clasico at FC Barcelona 3: 1 on Saturday and were able to take second place in advance towards the Primera Division.

Rose will return after the victory in Mainz and will rely on her regular players such as Hofmann, Florian Neuhaus, Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea. For the first time since their injuries, Laszlo Benes and newcomer Valentino Lazaro as well as 18-year-old Rocco Reitz, who made his Bundesliga debut in Mainz on Saturday, are back in the Bundesliga squad.