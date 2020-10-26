Samsung updates Galaxy Note 9 with October security package in Brazil

Last Saturday (24) Samsung released the update with the October security package for the Galaxy Note 9 in Brazil. The new firmware arrived almost a month after the previous September patch.

The update changes the version number to N9600ZHS5ETJ4 and its size is 129.05MB. It also maintains the patch level on October 1 of this year, as shown in the following screenshots:

It is important to note that the Galaxy Note 9 is still on One UI 2.1 in Brazil. Samsung has already launched version 2.5 of its custom interface in Europe – with Exynos chipset – but the national edition – which features the Qualcomm chip – has not yet been considered.

The trend is that the next edition of the Samsung interface will be the last major update of the model, since it was at the limit of its modifications of the operating system, after the arrival of Android 10.

So far apart from the change of the security package for this tenth month of 2020, there have been no other changes or new features for the Galaxy Note 9 in its Brazilian variant.

The installation was published via OTA, but you can manually check if it has already been considered, via the following path: Settings> Software update> Download and install.

Have you already received the latest Galaxy Note 9 update? Let us know what you think of the latest change.

(updated Oct 22, 2020, 7:34 a.m.)