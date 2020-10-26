Advanced Tires Market 2020: Global Production, Share, Demand, Applications and Opportunities Market Research Report 2027|Major Players- CEAT Ltd., TOYO TIRE U.S.A, CORP, Continental AG, Micheln, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Market Insights

The Global Advanced Tires Market is expected to achieve the estimated value of USD 484.1 million in 2025, from its initial estimated value of USD 156.1 million in 2018. This is all because of the fact that the increase and demand in production of premium cars all over the world has had a direct effect on the demand of Advanced Tires market and has hence improved its growth options.

The Advanced Tires are the new technological innovation in the tire market as they have plenty of varied options with every single one of them having their own unique benefits, self-inflating tires are meant to increase the tire durability for the users so they are meant to be used for commercial vehicles, whereas the new and improved lightweight elastomers are set to be the most improved and advanced tires because of their synthetic raw materials, and they aren’t affected by the decline in natural raw materials required for the production of tires.

Major Market Players Covered in The Advanced Tires Market Are:

CEAT Ltd., TOYO TIRE U.S.A, CORP, Continental AG, Micheln, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Hankook Tire, Aeolus Tyre Co. Ltd., Apollo Tyres Ltd., Madras Rubber Factory Limited, JK Tyre & Indusries Ltd., Nokian Tyres plc., Bridgestone Corporation, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The Yokohoma Rubber Co.,LTD. Limited, Dunlop Tires, are few of the major players currently competing in the market.

The Global Advanced Tires Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Advanced Tires market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Advanced Tires Market Scope and Segments

Vehicle On-Highway Vehicle (Light Duty Vehicles, Heavy Duty Vehicles) Off-Highway Vehicle

Technology Type On-Highway Vehicle (Chip-embedded tires, Self-inflating tires, Multi-chamber tires, All-in-one tires) Off-Highway Vehicle (Agricultural tractors, Construction & Mining, Industrial equipment) Niche Technology (3D printed tires, Autonomous vehicle advanced tires)

Tire Type Run-Flat Airless Pneumatic



Based on regions, the Advanced Tires Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Advanced Tires Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Advanced Tires market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Advanced Tires Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Geotextile Tube

Chapter 4: Presenting Advanced Tires Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Advanced Tires market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

