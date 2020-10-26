Metal Forming Market 2019: Market Share, Revenue and Cost Analysis with Key Company’s Profiles-Forecast to 2025|Global Key Companies- Formtek Moulding Solutions, Samco Machinery, Mestek Machinery, Westway Machinery

BusinessIndustries

Metal Forming Market 2019: Market Share, Revenue and Cost Analysis with Key Company's Profiles-Forecast to 2025

The Global Metal Forming Market is expected to reach value USD 270.57 million by 2025, from USD 213.59 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Metal Forming is a process in which metal is plastically deformed to a desired shape and geometry. In order to do so a force is applied on the metal, that exceeds the yielding strength of the metal so as the metal doesn’t show temporary change in shape but undergoes plastic deformation. This is applied on metal to give them rigid, customized and desired shape and looks. There are metal forming tools such as english wheels, planishing hammers, louver presses and many more that perform the desired function and output of forming. There are many end use applicants for this process; ranging from automotive, construction, industrial and aerospace engineering.

Major Market Players Covered in The  Metal Forming Market Are:

The other players in the market are Formtek Moulding Solutions, Samco Machinery, Mestek Machinery, Westway Machinery, Wuhan Huagong, DMG Fabrication & Welding, Schuler India Private Ltd., Bradbury Group, Benteler International AG, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Avic Manufacturing Technology Institute, Heck Industries, VNT Automotive GmbH, Toyota Boshoku Corporation and AES Automotive Company Pvt. Ltd. among others.

In January2017, O’Neal Manufacturing Services merged four affiliates, Aerodyne Alloys, United Performance Metals, Plus Ten Stainless, and Vulcanium Metal International, to form a high-performance metal company, United Performance Metals. In June 2016, high-precision Mitsubisihi laser cutting carbon dioxide equipment was ordered by Komaspec to cut metals and the newly added capability is anticipated to help the company meet the increase demand for metal forming products.

Global  Metal Forming Market Scope and Segments

By Technique

  • Rolling
  • Stretching
  • Forging
  • Extrusion
  • Stamping
  • Deep Drawing

By Type

  • Hot
  • Warm
  • Cold

By End-Use Application

  • Automotive
  • Construction
  • Industrial Equipment and Machinery
  • Aerospace Engineering

Based on regions, the  Metal Forming Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global  Metal Forming Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope  Metal Forming market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of  Metal Forming Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Geotextile Tube

Chapter 4: Presenting  Metal Forming Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of  Metal Forming market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

