RGB, Razer announces new collection of accessories, details and prices

Razer announces an addressable RGB control box and new accessories that feature Razer Chroma RGB to improve the desktop setup for any gamer. The new Chroma accessories are compatible with Synapse 3 and can be customized to accommodate an endless number of color combinations as well as integration with games and home accessories.

The collection consists of:

Razer Chroma Addressable RBG Controller.

The new ARGB control box is intended to solve the problem of synchronizing multiple ARGB PC components with Chroma-compatible peripherals and home devices from different manufacturers by combining them in the Razer Synapse 3 software without having to resort to additional RGB management software.

This control box has SSD mounting points for more convenient integration into any PC and offers 6 ARGB ports that manufacturers can use to connect their ARGB fans, ARBG LED strips and more. It addresses every single LED on ARGB components and allows users to fully customize devices connected through Chroma Studio in Razer Synapse 3.

Non-Razer components from partners such as Enermax, Phanteks, SilverStone Technology, Teamgroup, LianLi and ThermalTake connected to the box are not only easy to control, but also have access to the Razer Synapse portfolio for integrating games and Home appliances and peripherals.

Razer base station V2 Chroma.

The new helmet mount has been redesigned to be less intrusive, more robust and more versatile. The stand features a design with a single aluminum bar and a non-slip base that is bounded by the Razer Chroma RGB. The V2 Chroma base station does not waste any space, as it offers several connections in the lower area, including 2 USB 3.1 ports and a 3.5 mm output with integrated DAC with 7.1 surround sound. It will be available in different colors: black, quartz and mercury.

Razer Charging Pad Chroma.

The new Razer Chroma Charging Pad is fast, colorful and non-slip and supports up to 10 watts of power for fast charging of phones, headphones and more. The base of the Razer Chroma RGB light and a rubber surface to touch. soft to prevent scratches and slips.

Razer Mouse Bungee V3 Chroma.

This new system takes mouse cable management to a new level. It consists of an aluminum case, a non-slip base and the Razer Chroma RGB. The mouse movements are now as fluid as they are colorful.

Razer Mouse Dock Chroma: The Razer Mouse Dock Chroma is specially designed for the latest Razer wireless mice and features a magnetic dock for quick attachment and removal of mice from the dock. A non-slip base ensures stability and the Razer Chroma RGB offers charge indicators via lighting effects so that players can easily see the charge level of their battery. The dock is only compatible with Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro, Razer Naga Pro, Razer Basilisk Ultimate or Razer Viper Ultimate.

The new collection of Razer Chroma accessories is designed to provide PC gamers with a more comfortable and better gaming experience.

PRICE.

Razer Chroma Addressable RGB Controller, € 39.99 MSRPRazer Base Station V2 Chroma, € 79.99 MSRPRazer Base Station V2 Chroma (Mercury / Quartz), € 89.99 MSRPRazer Charging Pad Chroma, € 69.99 MSRPRazer Mouse Bungee V3, € 24.99 MSRPRazer Mouse Bungee V3 Chr 49.99 MSRPRazer Mouse Dock Chroma, 59.99 € MSRP