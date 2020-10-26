Automotive Differential Market 2019: Expected Revenue, Industry Share, Development Stages, and Landscape- Forecast to 2025|Global Competitors- Auburn Gear,LLC., Borgwarner Inc., JTEKT Corporation, AAM Automotives Pvt. Ltd., Dana Ltd

Market Insights

The Global Automotive Differential Market is expected to reach USD 29.63 billion by 2025, from USD 21.65 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The automotive differentials allow or split the power/torque generated to allow wheels and axels to move and rotate independently at different speed. It is the differentials that let wheels rotate at different speeds/rpm. With increased disposable income and thrust for high performance and premium cars, the global automotive differential market is likely to show a surge in its growth and share. Adoption of electronically controlled LSD system in mid-segment cars and increased focus of automotive manufacturers to replace mechanical components with compact electronic components are gaining attention towards in the market. This is because of the full traction benefit, driving benefits, handling benefits during sudden yaw dampening provided by the same. In type the Open and the Electronic Limited Slip Differentials are likely to show more growth with a high share of the 4WD type.

Major Market Players Covered in The Automotive Differential Market Are:

The other players in the market are Auburn Gear,LLC., Borgwarner Inc., JTEKT Corporation, AAM Automotives Pvt. Ltd., Dana Ltd., Linamar, ZF Friedrichshafen AG , Schaeffler AG, Cusco USA, Drexler Motorsport Australia, Xtrac, NSK Ltd., Mitsubishi-motors, Neapco Inc., Metaldyne performance group and ONDO SHINSHO Precision Technology Corp. Immense rivalry and competition in the industry has led winners to think over innovating with an increase in advanced and innovated mobility.

The Global Automotive Differential Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive differential market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Automotive Differential Market Scope and Segments

By Differential Type

Open

Locking

LSD

ELSD

Torque Vectoring

By Drive Type

FWD

RWD

AWD/4WD

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Based on regions, the Automotive Differential Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

