Torque Converter Market 2020: Industry Highlights, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2027|Top Global Players- EXEDY Corporation (Japan), Transtar Industries (Walton Hills), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), Sonnax Transmission Company, Inc. (Vermont)

Market Insights

Torque Converter Market is expected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2025, from USD 6.4 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The torque converter allows the motor vehicle to meet various gear ratios without using a conventional gear box. It splits the engine and transmission which allows the engine to work independently. Use of the torque converter removes the clutch and achieves better ride value by eliminating the need to use the clutch pedal. There are four components in the torque converter which are transmission fluid pump, turbine and stator. The key feature of the torque converter is its ability to multiply torque that lies in the capacity of the stator. The torque converter runs quietly and helps to achieve fuel efficiency as the gear lag is reduced due to the lack of manual gear changing. It requires low maintenance and less efficiency to refill the transmission fluid as it is a sealed unit. The procedure of torque converter expands fuel combustion by attaining optimal torque ratios. The market for automobile is expected to expand due to increase in demand for fuel-saving technologies. Moreover, the torque converter market for automotive is estimated to increase because of the rise in consumer demand for better ride handling and comfort. According to India Times, sales of AT cars increased by 66% from 2014 to 2015. Hence, with the increasing advancements, the torque converter market is expected to grow.

Major Market Players Covered in The Torque Converter Market Are:

The other players in the market are EXEDY Corporation (Japan), Transtar Industries (Walton Hills), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), Sonnax Transmission Company, Inc. (Vermont), Volkswagen Group (Germany), Mercedes-Benz (Germany), Ford (U S ), Hyundai (South Korea), Toyota (Japan), and TATA (India), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Japan Automotive Manufacturers Association (JAMA), European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), Dynamic Manufacturing (Germany), Precision Industries (Australia), ACC Performance Products Plus (U.S.), Stewart & Stevenson (U.S.)

The global torque converter market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Catalyst Carriers Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Torque Converter Market Scope and Segments

Transmission Type

Automatic Transmission (AT)

Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)

By Component

Clutch Plate

Damper

Impeller

Stator

Turbine

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Based on regions, the Torque Converter Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

