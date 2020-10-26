Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 and smart scale: Xiaomi is expected to launch three products in the global market

In mid-September, Xiaomi officially announced the arrival of two new smartwatch models, the Amazfit GTS 2 and the Amazfit GTR 2. Both smartwatches arrived in the Chinese market for the first time – as usual. Now it looks like the company is on the verge of making both models available in global versions as well.

The announcement is expected to be made tomorrow, October 27, when the Chinese countdown on Twitter to announce two new products. The company did not, in fact, disclose what those two devices would be, but it is to be expected that these are exactly the global versions of Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2.

In the publications made on the social network, the eastern giant shows only the silhouettes of two watches, one round, which is standard for the Amazfit GTR 2 and one square, as it is called Amazfit GTS 2 (thus than its predecessor).

Both portable devices are expected to hit the global market with virtually the same specifications as the Chinese version. The only difference there should be is the on-board digital assistant: the version already launched in China has XiaoAI, while the version for the rest of the world is due to arrive with Alexa, from Amazon.

So far, however, there are no details on the pricing of the two portable devices, but it should be remembered that the Amazfit GTR 2 is sold for ¥ 999 (around R $ 838 in direct conversion) and 1099. ¥ (R $ 922), depending on the version chosen (between Classic or Sport) and the Amazfit GTS 2 arrives in a single version for ¥ 999 (R $ 838).

The Amazfit smart scale is also expected to be presented in the international market alongside the global version of Xiaomi’s two wearable devices.

The product has also been introduced to the Chinese market and now has its own official website. According to the company, the scale is capable of measuring the percentage of body fat and detecting variations in weight of up to 50 grams, thanks to its built-in high-precision sensor.

“The Amazfit smart scale is equipped with a high-precision G-shaped sensor, sensitive enough to detect small changes in weight of up to 50 grams. This means that the scale can indicate a change in your weight, even if you only drink a glass of water. “

Other features of the scale also allow it to track various aspects, such as muscle mass, water percentage, basal metabolic rate, and physical age, for example.

The scale is also equipped with a 3.4-inch display that can show up to eight body health measurements. In addition, the data obtained can be recorded and analyzed by the Zepp app, which is used to pair and configure Amazfit smart products, such as the Amazfit GTR3 and GTS 2.

So far, however, there is no information on the official price of the Amazfit smart scale.