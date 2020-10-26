Xbox Game Pass wins PUBG, Grim Fandando, Celeste and more games in the coming days

Microsoft has confirmed the release dates of nearly 15 games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Android, console, and PC between late October and mid-November, revealing great classic remastered games and highly successful indie titles from critics to Public. .

Tomorrow, Tuesday October 27, Game Pass will receive the Carto game on Xbox and Windows 10. Thursday, seven other games will be launched on the platform, including PUBG (with access on Android), Grim Fandango Remastered, Five Nights at Freddy and many more other.

A week later, on November 5, Game Pass receives the excellent Celeste on Xbox and Windows 10, along with other titles such as Comanche, Deep Rock Galactic, and Knights and Bikes. Finally, on November 17, the Explorer Edition of Ark: Survivel Evolved will be released on Game Pass. Check out all the games, details, and release dates below.