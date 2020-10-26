Samsung confirms it should launch midsize phones with proprietary sensors

Known for manufacturing the most diverse components for smartphones, Samsung has successfully entered the photo sensor market. The initiative of the South Korean manufacturer resulted in a successful partnership with Xiaomi and brought 108 MP sensors to several high-end devices.

This week, Samsung Electro-Mechanics – the arm responsible for module production – confirmed what many people have been waiting for: the company is expected to enter the mid-size smartphone market.

The information was also commented on by the company’s senior executive, Bae Kwang-wook. For him, this change should make Samsung even more competitive in the market for image sensors.

In addition, Bae Kwang-wook said that Samsung Electronics has already signed a contract with the sensor division, and some units have been produced in the third quarter of this year. The intention is that the sensors will equip mid-size smartphones next year.

However, what the market still does not know is whether Samsung Electro-Mechanics will provide sensors for very inexpensive devices (Galaxy A02 and M02) or whether it will focus on mid / premium phones (Galaxy A52 to the rise).

For now, Samsung has not yet confirmed this detail. Anyway, the leaders of the South Korean manufacturer are betting that the new market strategy should further extend the presence of its sensor arm in the smartphone segment.

By inserting its proprietary sensors into midsize cell phones, Samsung is turning the devices into a showcase and may soon be supplying components to competing brands.

What did you think of Samsung’s strategy? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.