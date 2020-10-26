World Cup winner Aamodt Kilde tested positive for coronavirus | Free press

Oslo (dpa) – Skiing world cup winner Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has tested positive for the corona virus. According to his association, the Norwegian has been regularly tested in his home country after returning from the World Cup opener in Sölden and a sponsor nomination.

Aamodt Kilde was quoted in an association statement as saying he had mild symptoms of the disease but was generally feeling well and was confident he would make a quick recovery. The next World Cup race will take place on November 14 in Lech / Zürs.

The 28-year-old is now isolated under Norwegian Corona guidelines. The tests of all other members of the Norwegian national team were negative according to the association.