iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max can measure people’s height using LiDAR sensor

Apple has surprised audiences twice this year by making the LiDAR sensor available on the 2020 iPad Pro, as well as the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max devices, which allows you to measure environments using the camera in conjunction with Augmented Reality technology.

However, some reports suggest that the version of the sensor found in cellphones is more advanced than that found in the tablet. In practice, the range of resources is widened to allow usability to be even more complete for those who like this differential.

Among the possibilities of these devices with LiDAR is the replacement of the tape measure, because it can measure the height of people, but it is necessary to ensure that the process is carried out correctly.

You will first need to open the Measure app on the iPhone, which is already a standard iOS system app. After opening, the camera must be pointed at the person with the AR objective to take the reading and be able to deliver the correct measurement, from the feet to the top of the head.

In the right corner, there is a button that allows you to photograph the human being with the measurement to have a fixed recording of this analysis made by the iPhone 12 Pro to share later. It should be remembered that the versions that are compatible with the LiDAR sensor belong to the Pro family, as Apple left the 12 and 12 Mini models out because they only have two rear cameras.

