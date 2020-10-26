📰 Fluorescent graphene layers through supramolecular self-organization

When a graphene surface adsorbs a monolayer of molecules, one generally tries to obtain a synergy between its optical or electronic properties. However, graphene does not play a role as a carrier for fluorescent compounds, from which it extinguishes the emission of light (light is the set of electromagnetic waves visible to the human eye, that is, contained in lengths …) due to electronic interactions. Researchers from 2B-FUEL (CNRS / Sorbonne University / Yonsei University), MONARIS (CNRS / Sorbonne University) and University (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research)), its preservation and transmission (diploma studies) ….) Yonsei (South Korea) circumvented the problem thanks to supramolecular recognition on the surface (A surface generally refers to the surface layer of an object. The term has several meanings, sometimes geometric object, sometimes physical boundary and often improper … ): The fluorescent compound is connected to graphene via a molecule (This article should not be confused with the grapheme article.) A molecule is an electrically neutral chemical arrangement of at least two atoms that can exist in the free state and the …) spacer that prevents harmful interactions. This work, published in Materials Horizons, should lead to the development of ultra-thin optical components.

The graphene surface (in gray) is covered with a self-organized layer of the honeycomb type (Abeille is an ambiguous native name that denotes in French certain hymenopterous insects of the Apoidea superfamily. In Europe the most common species. Known …) (in green), arranged in large hexagonal cells. The chromophore complexed with zinc phthalocyanine (zinc (pronunciation / zɛ̃k / or / zɛ̃ɡ /)) ​​(red halo) is a chemical element with the symbol Zn and the atomic number 30.) (yellow disk) enclosed flat. © Kim et al.



Graphene is a crystalline form (A crystalline form is a series of faces of a crystal that are in a symmetrical relationship.) Made of carbon (Carbon is a chemical element of the crystallogen family with the symbol C, atomic number 6 and atomic mass 12.0107.) The one geometry assumes (geometry is the part of mathematics, the spatial figures of dimension 3 (Euclidean geometry) and, since …) an ultra-thin layer is examined. Monolayers made of other materials (A material is a material of natural or artificial origin that humans form into objects.) Can adsorb on these plates and combine their properties with those of this ultra-thin support to obtain very interesting two-dimensional materials. In the case of fluorescent organic chromophores, compounds that emit light when illuminated, graphene creates electronic interactions that lead to extinction (In general, the word extinction refers to an action consisting of erasing something. In particular, this term is found in several areas 🙂 fluorescence (fluorescence is an emission of light caused by various forms of excitation other than heat (we sometimes speak of “cold light” ….). To counteract this phenomenon, the distance between the molecules and the graph as well as their orientation (literally denotes or materializes the orientation of the direction of the east (sunrise at the equinox) and the cardinal points (north of) compass);) must be checked. Researchers from the building blocks for the future electronics laboratory (2B-FUEL, CNRS / Sorbonne University / Yonsei University), from molecules to nano-objects: Laboratory for reactivity, interactions and spectroscopy (MONARIS, CNRS / Sorbonne University) and from The Yonsei University ( South Korea) used supramolecular chemistry (chemistry is a natural science divided into different subject areas, like physics and biology, with which it shares spaces …) to dispose of surfaces and the concept of “host-guest” chemistry without interaction (An interaction is an exchange of information, affects, or energy between two agents within a system. It is a reciprocal action that requires contact between electronic subjects.), Chromophores on graphs.

For this purpose, the chemists deposited a monolayer of 1,3,5-tristyrylbenzene on graphene via a supramolecular self-organization, that is, these molecules organize themselves to form a network (A. Computer network is a set of devices that exchange information with one another By analogy with a network (a network is a “small network”, ie a small network) we are …) alveolar of honeycomb type. This selectively recognizes an axial ligand zinc phthalocyanine complex that contains a chromophore. Since the phthalocyanine rests flat in the cavities of the network, the chromophore is aligned perpendicular to the graphene and positioned at a sufficient distance to avoid electronic interactions. This preserves its fluorescence. This strategy (The strategy – from the Greek Stratos, which means “army”, and Ageîn, which means “to lead” – is :), published in the journal Materials Horizons, opens up perspectives for the realization of ultra-thin electroluminescent components and for research. Basic research (basic research includes scientific research whose economic purpose has not been determined at the time of work. We generally decline …), enables electroluminescence induced by the tip of a tunneling microscope (Le The Scanning Tunneling Microscope (STM) was founded in 1981 by invented by IBM researchers Gerd Binnig and Heinrich Rohrer, who received the Nobel Prize for Physics for it …). The researchers are now trying to extend their system to other chromophores and photochromic molecules, ie molecules that switch reversibly between two states when illuminated.

Reference:

Byeonggwan Kim, Cheolhyun Cho, Imad Arfaoui, Celine Paris (Paris is a French city, the capital of France and the capital of the Île-de-France region. This city is on a loop made of …), Christophe Petit, Tangui Le Bahers , Eunkyoung Kim and André-Jean Attias. Supramolecular 2D host – guest chemistry for an on-monolayer graphene-emitting platform. Materials Horizons, 2020, 7, 2741.

DOI: 10.1039 / D0MH00950D

