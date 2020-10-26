OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 are formalized with good specs and low price

Just hours before its official launch, the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 appeared in another leak. This time the renderings released by the famous and reliable Mukul Sharma finally confirm the design of the new intermediaries.

See below that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G (left) is very similar to its sibling Nord N100 (right). The biggest visual difference between them will basically be the positioning of the cameras inside the rear module. Check-out:





Soon after, more anxious users entered the official OnePlus website and found that both devices were already listed there. Of course, the address does not contain any specifications or details of the devices.

Even so, it is already possible to confirm the name of the devices. See the screenshot below:





For now, as expected, OnePlus remains silent on the issue. Anyway, the official presentation of the new Nord N10 5G and N100 should take place in the next few hours.

Thus, we will finally know if the price of the devices will be really competitive. Check the expected specs for each model below:

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

6.49 inch screen with Full HD resolution + Smooth display with 90Hz refresh rate Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor with 5G 6GB RAM 128GB internal storage Four rear cameras 64 MP main sensor 8 MP sensor with large lens -Sensor 2 MP angular with macro lens 2 MP sensor for depth data 4300 mAh battery

OnePlus Nord N100

6.52 inch IPS LCD display with HD resolution + Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor 4 GB RAM 64 GB internal storage 8 MP front camera Three rear cameras 13MP main sensor 2 MP sensor with macro lens 2 MP sensor for battery 4G network data 5000 mAh, supports dual SIM, USB-C and headset

Looking forward to the official launch of the new OnePlus North? Let us know your expectations here in the comments.