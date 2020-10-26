Past societies and climate change

Much research on the role of climate change in transforming past societies has been stimulated by contemporary changes. We know that the Holocene experienced secondary climatic fluctuations, some of which lasted for several centuries, which was explained by relatively complex regional changes in response to changes in the planetary scale (a planet refers to a mobile mechanical assembly that represents the system solar (the sun and its Planets) in whole or in part. Usually …). In addition, the brilliant civilizations that have succeeded each other in the Mediterranean have known destinations that are often difficult to explain. The temptation, therefore, is to combine climate change and the vulnerability (in risk management, the vulnerability of an organization or geographic area is the weak point of that organization, which may …) of earlier Mediterranean societies.

The Neolithic and Bronze Age archaeological site of Dikili Tash in northern Greece (The north is a cardinal point compared to the south.) (Forest hill in the middle of the photo) on the edge of the great swamp (En geography, a swamp is a kind of landscape formation with little uneven relief, where the ground is permanently or temporarily covered with a layer of stagnant water, which is generally shallow, …) drained by Philippi today ‘hui, but rich in sedimentary archives that are of crucial importance for understanding the environment (The environment is everything that surrounds us. It is the amount of natural and artificial elements in which human life takes place. With current ecological problems, on …) the Eastern Mediterranean, 2015. © L. Lespez



With the aim of investigating this hypothesis, the project participants (A project is an irreversible obligation with an uncertain result, which cannot be reproduced a priori identically and which requires support and integration …) PALEOMEX-MISTRALS tried on the one hand to investigate the environmental consequences of climate change at the level of residential areas (life is the name 🙂 of population groups of the past (the past is primarily a concept connected with time: it is made up of all successive configurations of the world and is on a time scale that is based on focused the present, opposed to the future. The intuition of …) and on the other hand, to determine how climate change is developing A rapid geological scaling can lead to social changes such as settlement transformations or the end of a civilization. From the available sediment archives (sediments from alluvial and coastal plains, lakes, peat bogs) and in particular the bioindicators contained therein (pollen grains (pollen (from the Greek pale: flour or dust) forms higher in plants, the male fertilization element …) , Algae, fungi, carbonaceous microparticles, etc.), they were able to carry out geoarchaeological and paleoecological studies both as close as possible to archaeological sites and at the regional level.

Two examples make it possible to highlight the results obtained. In the 4th millennium (A millennium is a period of a thousand years, i.e. ten centuries). ANE, climate change occurs as much of the Aegean Sea experiences a dramatic decline in number (The term) The number in linguistics is covered in the article “Grammatical Number”.) Of archaeological sites to such an extent (Graphie) that one speaks of a “lost millennium”. North of the Aegean is continuity (in mathematics, continuity is a topological property of a function. At first glance, a function is continuous if with infinitesimal variations of the variable x, …) of l Agricultural and pastoral activity (the term activity can designate a profession.) is not called into question by major hydrological changes. The time seems rather to be characterized by a transformation of the organization (an organization is) of the population, which is accompanied by changes in the production of materials (ceramics, jewelry, etc.) While climate change had environmental effects, it did not fundamentally change the resources used by societies in the Late Neolithic and Early Bronze Ages. An observation (observation is the action of attentive monitoring of phenomena, without the desire to modify them with the help of means of investigation and …) of the same order of magnitude can occur a little later in Anatolia. A network (The term Nette is a native name attributed in French to several species of ducks, recognizable by their caps. The term …) Aridification of the climate (The climate corresponds to the statistical distribution of atmospheric conditions in a given region during a period of time …) is contemporary with the silent end of the Hittite Empire around 1200 ANE. The complex and efficient agricultural system that combines various resources (fruits, grains, olives, vines) (The vines are lianas of the Vitaceae family. These are plants of the genus Vitis, which for their fruits in grapes, grapes, from which a juice is obtained, the must, which after …), aging, …) becomes wine, lasts well beyond the end of the Bronze Age. Political change is very timely with climate change, but the nature of agricultural production is resilient. We must therefore look elsewhere for explanations for the end of the Hittite Empire.

Our research therefore shows the complexity (complexity is a term used in philosophy, epistemology (for example by Anthony Wilden or Edgar Morin), in physics, in biology (for example by …) the connections between climate change and socio-economic aspects and invite you to leave the paradigm of collapse.In order to take into account the complexity of the interactions between society and climate, the concept of socio-ecological transformations would allow the connections between the local and regional levels to be precisely established describe the bond between societies and their environment at a particular point in time (in information technology, a date is a basic description of a thing, transaction, event, etc. that is often encoded). This would also enable us to assess the ability of societies to to change in the face of climate change, better to analyze ieren. This concept seems essential to us to understand the effects of climate on societies today as they did yesterday.

Author:

Laurent Lespez, professor, deputy director of the LGP, University of Paris (The University of Paris was one of the most important and oldest medieval universities. It was recognized in the 12th century by King Philippe Auguste …) Est Créteil (UPEC) and Laboratoire Géographie Physique ( Physical geography is the branch of geography that describes the earth’s surface and is not directly interested in human activity, so it is from …) (LGP) UMR CNRS (National Center for Scientific Research, better known by the acronym CNRS, is the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST).) 8591.

Remarks:

1 – aimed at restoring and understanding the changes in the environment (Around is the name given by the French bird nomenclature (updated) to 31 species of birds, either belonging to the genus Accipiter, either …) archaeological sites

