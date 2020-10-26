International

Microsoft Edge should boot quickly on Windows to take on Chrome

October 26, 2020

Microsoft Edge is gaining more and more features to compete with Google Chrome. One of the latest additions was the price comparison and an improved print tool and soon more news may arrive on Windows to make the browser even more efficient with a faster start.

According to the Windows Latest website, the new feature is called Startup Boost and will allow Edge to start instantly when a link is opened. The novelty will be available in the browser settings and to speed up the loading speed, the Edge will be started with the system.

A similar feature already exists in Chrome, but different from what will be seen in Edge, the source says Microsoft’s browser startup will be low priority, which shouldn’t significantly affect Windows startup time or consume much more RAM memory.

The novelty is not yet available to users, but it could arrive soon. According to Windows Latest, Microsoft is already testing the feature internally and it may be released for users of the Canary version of Microsoft Edge first and then later to reach Dev channels and stable browser on Windows.

