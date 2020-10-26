🔎 Yeast – Definitions and Explanations

introduction

A yeast is a unicellular fungus that can cause fermentation (fermentation is a biochemical reaction of converting the chemical energy contained in a carbon source (often glucose) into another form of energy that can be used directly by the cell in the absence of. ..) organic animal or vegetable substances. Yeasts are used to make wine, beer, spirits, industrial alcohol, bread and antibiotics.

These microorganisms of variable shape (in math and logic, a variable is represented by a symbol. It is used to mark a role in a …) depending on the type (spherical, ovoid, bottled, triangular or apicular, ie puffy like a lemon at each end) but generally oval, from about 6 to 10 microns and up to 50 microns, multiply by buds (buds means 🙂 or by cleavage (scissors)). They are often able to perform sporulation either for the purpose of rest in an unfavorable environment or for the purpose of dispersion (dispersion in wave mechanics is the phenomenon that affects a wave in a dispersive environment, i.e. say what in the different …).

The name yeast is derived from the observation (observation is the action of attentively monitoring phenomena, without the desire to modify them, using investigative and …) of fermentations and all (all inclusive) as a whole becomes that what exists is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) especially what takes place during bread-making: it has been said generally and for a long time the bread ascends. Strictly speaking, it is not a scientific term (a scientist is a person who is devoted to the study of a science or sciences and who devotes himself to the study of a field with rigor and diligence in scientific methods.) Current. However, the importance of yeast in the field of fermentation means that this generic term is retained, which is still correctly perceived.

When we speak of “yeast” without precision, we generally refer to baker’s yeast (the baker specializes in the production of bread, its derivatives, pastries) (or beer), Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

It should not be confused with baking powder, if only to avoid culinary setbacks.

Kind

The common term yeast generally refers to the genus Saccharomyces (brewer’s yeast or baker’s yeast). There are many other types of yeast. In particular Candida with a pathogenic power (The pathogenic term (from the Greek παθογ? Νεια! “Birth of pain”) means: …) (responsible for the mycoses known under the name “candidiasis”). The term candidiasis describes the set (in set theory a set intuitively describes a collection of objects (the elements of the set), “a …) of human pathological manifestations, which have yeast-like fungi of the genus Candida for factors

Most are related to Ascomycetes (truffle type, Pezize), some to the other large group of higher mushrooms, Basidiomycetes (Amanita type, boletus) and others are finally imperfect forms that are not clearly related to a defined group.

Characteristics and reproductive cycle

Structural features

Yeasts are eukaryotic microorganisms, so they have structural properties specific to that cell type and others more specific to the yeast themselves:

Constant properties

A cell wall that surrounds the plasma membrane and protects the yeast from physical and chemical attacks from the external environment. It consists of an outer layer (do not confuse valence and valence layer) of mannoproteins associated with glucans and an inner layer (in France this name denotes a doctor, pharmacist or dentist) in the work and in training in the hospital or in the office for a variable duration according to the “Diploma …) of glucans associated with a small amount (the amount is an umbrella term in metrology (number, amount); a scalar, vector, number of objects or another Way of naming the value of chitin …).

A cytoplasmic membrane that consists mainly of bilayered phospholipids (hydrophilic part outside and lipophilic part inside). It also contains many intrinsic and extrinsic protein complexes, the roles of which are different, for example, enzymes known as proteases-lead transport (transport from the Latin trans beyond and portare to carry, means to carry something, or someone, from one place to another.) Substances from the external environment to the intracellular environment and / or vice versa with or without conversion of the substrate during passage.

A nucleus that contains genetic information (genetics (from the Greek genno γεννώ = to give birth)) is the science that studies heredity and …) of the genome (the genome is the amount of genetic material of an individual or one in their DNA coded species (with the exception of certain viruses whose genome is carried by …) chromosomal yeast (for more information see the chapter on genetic properties)

Mitochondria, which play an important role in breathing (in everyday language, breathing refers to both gas exchange (release of carbon dioxide, CO2, sometimes incorrectly referred to as “carbon dioxide”, as well …) aerobic (aerobic refers to the ability of a Organism or microorganism to develop in the ambient air and especially in an oxygen-saturated medium.) Yeast and the production of ATP.

Variable properties

One or more vacuoles, organelles with a homogeneous appearance, which serve as storage spaces for various substances (servent is the contraction of the word server and client).

Genetic traits

Chromosomes: Yeasts are eukaryotic organisms and have a nucleus with linear chromosomes. In Saccharomyces the chromosomes are numbered (The concept of number in linguistics is dealt with in the article “Grammatical Number”.) 16 simple or 16 pairs, depending on the haploid or diploid form of the cell. There are genes with a continuous information structure like in bacteria (bacteria (bacteria) are prokaryotic single-celled living organisms characterized by the absence of nucleus and organelles. Most bacteria have a carbohydrate cell wall, peptidoglycan. …) and genes with discontinuous information ( Introns and exons) as in higher organisms. In addition, the regulatory genes (the term regulation refers in the concrete sense to a technical discipline that is scientifically related to the automatic.) Are specific for yeasts. Plasmids: In addition to the chromosomes, the nucleus contains small circular DNA molecules with around 6000 base pairs, so-called plasmids, which are between 50 and 100 copies per cell. These plasmids are self-replicating and autotransferable without affecting cell viability. They carry the genetic information of some traits that are not essential for the viability of the yeast. They play a significant role in all genetic engineering operations (genetic engineering (or genetic engineering) is a series of techniques that are part of molecular biology and aim to use the knowledge acquired in genetics …). Mitochondrial DNA: Each mitochondria (a mitochondria (from the Greek mitos, fil et chondros, grain) is an organelle in a eukaryotic cell, the size of which is on the order of a micrometer. Their role …) contains several circular DNA molecules which contain the information of certain enzymes in the chain (the word chain can have several meanings 🙂 respiratory system. “Killer” yeasts: Certain Saccharomyces strains contain in their cytoplasm (The cytoplasm refers to the content of a living cell. More precisely, it is the entire cell material of the protoplasm that is limited by …) two viruses with RNA (an RNA Virus is a virus that uses RNA as genetic material, or a virus that has genome replication going through …). The genetic material of the “small virus” encodes a toxin (A toxin is a substance that is toxic to one or more living organisms. However, the Petit Larousse of 2009 defines the toxin as a “toxic substance produced by a living organism (bacteria ) is produced). ..) exocellularly capable of killing other yeasts and a protein (A protein is a biological macromolecule made up of one or more chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds. In general we speak of protein if the chain …) of resistance to the same toxin to prevent the “killer” yeasts from killing each other. The “big virus” is required for multiplication (multiplication is one of the four operations of elementary arithmetic with Addition, subtraction and division.) And to get the “little virus” in the cytoplasm.