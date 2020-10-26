Flick: Gnabry after quarantine in Moscow, candidate from XI | Free press

Munich (dpa) – Serge Gnabry could immediately return to FC Bayern’s first team after his forced break due to a positive corona test.

Coach Hansi Flick left that option open on Tuesday (6:55 p.m. / DAZN) at Lokomotiv Moscow the day before the German Champions League Champions’ second game. “There is still an option for the starting XI, Serge,” Flick said on Monday. The national player only missed a few days with the squad last week following Corona’s excitement. Now he’s “happy and we’re also happy he’s here,” Flick said.

In Gnabry, a corona test was positive last Tuesday. The 25-year-old therefore had to be quarantined and missed the start of the Champions League against Atletico Madrid (4-0). Since four subsequent PCR tests and two antigen tests each came back negative, it is assumed that the first test was “false positive” as it has been said. Gnabry was therefore cleared out of solitary confinement on Sunday and participate in final training on Monday.

With the exception of injured defender Alphonso Davies, all of his pros are fit and ready for action, Flick said. With Gnabry and Leroy Sané, who have recovered from an injury, “we have one or the other option more offensively”.