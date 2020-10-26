Apple to boost wireless headset market after iPhone 12 launch

Known to have influenced the smartphone market, Apple has officially launched, with the new iPhone 12, its latest market strategy: removing the charger and headphones from the handset casing.

Shortly after, the Cupertino giant also removed accessories from models already sold on the market. It made a lot of people angry, but it shouldn’t be long before consumers adjust to the new reality.

Although the company cites environmental rhetoric as the rationale, DigiTimes says Apple’s move is expected to further boost the aftermarket. The segment most benefited will be wireless headphones.

When Apple removed the P2 entry from iPhones, the company bet on Bluetooth headsets as the go-to solution for its consumers. Initially, many people disagreed, but the success of the new AirPods Pro only shows that audiences have already adapted.

In addition to headsets, owners of older iPhones will need to purchase a charger with a USB-C port to charge the new iPhone 12. In the event of a lack of money, Apple’s solution is to reuse the old cables, which are usually spoil easily.

As many Android makers scoff at the Apple initiative, so many market analysts believe it won’t be long before some start to follow Cupertino’s lead. This is expected to further expand the aftermarket and Canalys says sales of wireless headsets could increase 29% by the end of the year.

Apple knows how to make money, and this is evident with the company’s market strategy. Currently, the company leads the wireless headset segment, which can be further developed.