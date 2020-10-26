Asia Pacific Biometrics Market 2020-2025 Customized Report with Competitive Landscape Key Players

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Biometrics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Biometrics market size in Europe reached a strong growth in 2019. Biometrics refers to a security component that helps in authenticating the identity of individuals based on their physical or behavioral characteristics. It is commonly bifurcated into physiology- and behavior-based biometrics. Physiological characteristics for biometrics majorly include fingerprints, palm prints, palm veins, face, iris, etc., whereas behavioral characteristics comprise of typing patterns, voice and signature recognition. In the Asia Pacific region, biometrics is widely adopted across diverse sectors, such as corporate, IT, government and law enforcement, healthcare, defense and military, immigration, etc.

The growing incidences of security breaches are primarily driving the need for biometrics to ensure secured access control and reinforce the authentication process across numerous sectors in the region. Moreover, biometrics are widely adopted for attendance tracking and time monitoring in corporate and government organizations, particularly across Japan, China, Bangladesh, India, etc. Several technological advancements have led to the rapid integration of biometric components with smartphones, wearables, and modern vehicles for security purposes in the region. Furthermore, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for creating a personalized user experience and developing a reliable authentication process is further expected to propel the market for biometrics in the Asia Pacific region. Looking forward by IMARC group, the market is expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Breakup by Technology:

Face Recognition

Hand Geometry

Voice Recognition

Signature Recognition

Iris Recognition

AFIS

Non-AFIS

Others

Breakup by Functionality:

Contact

Non-contact

Combined

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Authentication:

Single-Factor Authentication

Multifactor Authentication

Breakup by End User:

Government

Defense Services

Banking and Finance

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Commercial Safety and Security

Transport/Visa/Logistics

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Accu-Time Systems

BIO-Key International

Cognitec Systems

Fujitsu Limited

3M Cogent

IDTECK

NEC Corporation

Siemens AG

RCG Holdings

Suprema

Lumidigm

IrisGuard

Daon

DigitalPersona

Morpho SA (Safran)

