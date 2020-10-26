LIfestyle

Surprise: Drake’s new album is coming in January

rej October 26, 2020

Surprise: Drake’s new album is coming in January

On the day the musician celebrated his birthday, the gift went to the fans.

“Certified Lover Boy” arrives in January.

On Saturday October 24, his 34th birthday, Drake announced that a new album was coming. “Certified Lover Boy” is the title of the new work, which will be released in January of next year.

A bestseller with over 160 million digital singles sold, which puts it ahead of names like Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Kanye West, Drake is on his way to his sixth studio album, the first since “Scorpion” in 2018.

Initially, the album was due for release in the summer of 2020, but had to be postponed. Still, in August he gave fans a taste of what was to come, with the release of the single “Laugh Now Cry Later”, a collaboration with Lil Druk.

The album will be released by OVO Sound, the publisher of Drake. The announcement of the arrival of the new album was made through the online release of a teaser.

rej

Related Articles

October 26, 2020
2

Global Paint Market 2020-2026 Key Companies Analysis with Market Opportunities: British Paints India Ltd, Shalimar Paints Ltd, Jenson & Nicholson India Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

October 24, 2020
4

Future of Global Managed File Transfer Market Reviewed in a New Study – 2026 | IBM Corporation, Oracle, Axway, swift file transfer, SAISON INFORMATION SYSTEMS CO.,LTD

October 26, 2020
0

Latest Malnutrition Market Report- Abbott Laboratories, International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research Bangladesh

October 26, 2020
7

Global Aqua Feed Market 2020-2026 Key Companies Analysis with Market Opportunities: CP Group, Grobest, Tongwei Group, Cargill, New Hope Group

Close