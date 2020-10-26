Surprise: Drake’s new album is coming in January

On the day the musician celebrated his birthday, the gift went to the fans.

“Certified Lover Boy” arrives in January.

On Saturday October 24, his 34th birthday, Drake announced that a new album was coming. “Certified Lover Boy” is the title of the new work, which will be released in January of next year.

A bestseller with over 160 million digital singles sold, which puts it ahead of names like Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Kanye West, Drake is on his way to his sixth studio album, the first since “Scorpion” in 2018.

Initially, the album was due for release in the summer of 2020, but had to be postponed. Still, in August he gave fans a taste of what was to come, with the release of the single “Laugh Now Cry Later”, a collaboration with Lil Druk.

The album will be released by OVO Sound, the publisher of Drake. The announcement of the arrival of the new album was made through the online release of a teaser.