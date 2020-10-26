IPhone 12 peels off at Chinese store, analyst complains about only broken glass

After a long wait, Apple has finally started official sales of the new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro in its physical stores in several markets. The company even posted images showing the movement in establishments and the first people who managed to buy the devices.

However, Chinese stores have gained worldwide attention via social media. That’s because TechSina blogger Lie Feng posted photos showing the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro fully peeled off at an Apple Store in Beijing.

Looking at the pictures, it is possible to notice that the smartphones ended up peeling off exactly where everyone is touching them. Feng believes this is due to the number of people taking the devices to try them out. Check it out below:

However, since we are talking about a smartphone that costs over $ 1000, this should not be happening. Even more considering the account of the famous and trusted Max Weinbach.

According to the analyst, his iPhone 12 Pro had the glass broken without falling to the ground or suffering any other relevant impact:

My phone did not drop and do nothing anywhere. I literally put it on the table face down and when I look at it the glass is broken.

After receiving Weinbach’s report, Apple support ended up replacing its iPhone 12. However, the Cupertino giant has not officially commented on the devices being peeled in the Beijing Apple Store.

It should be noted that the iPhone 12 family has already undergone some stress tests. However, everything indicates that users must become the greatest proof of durability of new devices.