Aircraft Seating Market 2020-2025 Customized Report with Competitive Landscape Key Players

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aircraft Seating Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global aircraft seating market is currently witnessing strong growth. Aircraft seating is essential for accommodating airline passengers during their journey. They are arranged in rows that run along the fuselage of the airplane. Usually classified based on the class, these seats are made up of various materials, including nylon, polyester, artificial leather, neoprene and wool. They are usually furnished with seat belts to ensure passenger safety. They are also equipped with a mechanical or electrical reclining mechanism that offers optimum comfort. Apart from this, they provide other advanced facilities, such as adjustable headrests, lumbar support and flatbed seating.

Global Aircraft Seating Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the widespread preference for low-cost airlines. This can be accredited to rapid urbanization, shifting lifestyle preferences and an expansion of the middle-class population base. Consequently, there has been an increase in airline traffic, which has led to the growing requirement for improving seating capacities. Significant innovations in the premium economy class seats to offer enhanced convenience to the passengers is also contributing to the market growth. They are being designed with high-quality materials, sufficient leg space and comfortable recliners at a relatively lower cost than premium class. Moreover, manufacturers are replacing old seats with lightweight materials in an effort to offset the added weight of the growing airline traffic and baggage. Continual and steady investments in the maintenance and retrofitting of existing aircraft are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. The introduction of advanced technologies for developing virtual prototypes of aircraft seating with 3D models is also expected to create a positive outlook for the market. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body

Widebody

Very Large

Regional Transport

Other

Based on the seating class type, the market has been classified into the economy, premium economy, business and first class.

Market Breakup by Seat Type:

9g

16g

Market Breakup by Type:

Retro

Line Fit

Market Breakup by Component Type:

Seat Actuators

Foams and Fittings

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

OEM

Aftermarket and Maintenance

Repair & Overhaul (MRO)

Market Summary Region:

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include:

Acro Aircraft Seating

Adient Public Limited Company

Airbus SAS

Autoflug GmbH

Aviointeriors S.p.A.

Geven S.p.A.

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited

Jamco Corporation

Rockwell Collins Inc.

RECARO Holding

Safran

Thompson Aero Seating

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

