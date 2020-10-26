Samsung files patent for foldable cell phone with pop-up cameras

As much as it is the clear leader in the foldable smartphone market, Samsung continues to register a number of ideas through patents. Recently, we saw that South Korean documents showed a smartphone with a mobile screen.

Now LetsGoDigital users have had access to a new Samsung patent that shows a foldable smartphone with a pop-up mechanism for cameras. The novelty was revealed by the International Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

The first highlight is that this phone looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and its pop-up camera module is much larger than solutions used by other brands. Check it out below:

According to the patent description, this pop-up module of the first model has cameras so that the user can take selfies and make video calls.

The second variant has a pop-up mechanism for the rear cameras and even the microphones, while the latest model uses the solution for the rear and front sensors. Check it out below:

As expected, Samsung has yet to officially comment on the publication of the patent. Anyway, it should be mentioned that the manufacturer registers a series of ideas that are difficult to turn into commercial products. Therefore, you should regard everything as another rumor.

What did you think of the idea for Samsung? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.