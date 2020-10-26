Windows 10 October 2020 Update, how to block the installation?

The Windows 10 October 2020 update has been available for a few days. Deployment begins. As is tradition, Microsoft takes it step by step. It is clear that the operating system is not yet available to everyone.

The approach enables the monitoring and control of the installations. When a fatal bug is detected, restrictions are put in place to limit the number of victims before the patch is released. The process is over after the fiasco of the October 2018 update. At this point, the final version was deployed with a fatal bug that resulted in the deletion of files stored in libraries. The situation became critical in a few hours, forcing the giant to resign urgently.

Errors are probably the biggest problem with Microsoft updates. Since we know that it is an operating system, they can cause serious errors, which in the worst case can even crash the PC. No wonder, then, that many have learned over time to be careful about what’s new in Redmond, despite the green light being given. Caution and patience are required. The fact of waiting before the adventure begins can save. This is to ensure that everything goes as planned.

Windows October 10, 2020 and update options

With regards to the Windows 10 October 2020 update, there are several ways to block the installation for a limited time. We’ll take the simpler approach that doesn’t require third-party software or special group policies.

It is based on an option available at this address

Settings> Update & Security> Windows Update

It is suggested to pause the maintenance of the operating system for 30 days. To activate it, you need to click “Suspend updates for another 7 days” several times to move the date. In our case, the calendar is set to November 30th, 2020.

If you want to go back, nothing could be easier, you have to select “Continue Updates”.

For its part, Microsoft doesn’t want to be reassuring

“As with any release, we will closely monitor the October 2020 update experience and share timely information on the current status of the deployment and known issues (open and resolved) (…)” Please keep sharing your experience with us by contacting the Feedback Hub to make comments or suggestions. “