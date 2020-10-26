Plant-Based Meat Market 2020-2025 Customized Report with Competitive Landscape Key Players

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Plant-Based Meat Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global plant-based meat market grew at a CAGR of around 22% during 2014-2019. Plant-based meat refers to a vegan alternative that resembles natural meat in texture, appearance, and flavor. Various raw materials, such as plant protein isolates, starch, edible oils, vegetable extracts, etc., are processed with additives and coloring agents to produce plant-based meat. These products contain high-protein and low-calorie content that mitigate the risks of cardiovascular diseases, maintain calorie intake, and control blood cholesterol levels. Moreover, plant-based meat is also ecologically sustainable as it helps in reducing the meat consumption.

The prevalent trend of veganism has catalyzed the demand for meat alternatives, such as plant-based meat products. Moreover, several lifestyle diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, etc., are significantly increasing due to sedentary consumer lifestyles. Based to this, consumer preferences are shifting from non-vegetarian food products towards protein-rich diet, thus propelling the product demand. Furthermore, the growing consumer health concerns along with rising awareness towards animal welfare and protection, also augment the market growth. Apart from this, rising consumer living standards have increased their per capita expenditures on high-quality and safer food products, such as plant-based meat. Additionally, various key manufacturers are making alliances with several vegan meat-producing start-ups to widen their product portfolios, thereby leading to product premiumization. Looking forward by IMARC group the global plant based meat market anticipated to reach a strong growth to 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Burger Patties

Sausages

Nuggets and Strips

Ground Meat

Meatballs

Others

Market Breakup by Source:

Soy

Wheat

Peas

Other

Market Breakup by Meat Type:

Chicken

Beef

Pork

Other

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Restaurants and Catering Industry

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience and Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Amy’s Kitchen Inc.

Beyond Meat

Boca Foods Company (Kraft Foods, Inc.)

Garden Protein International (Conagra Brands Inc.)

Impossible Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods

MorningStar Farms (Kellogg Na Co.)

Quorn Foods

The Vegetarian Butcher

Vbites Food Limited

