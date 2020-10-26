Danish team Heroic wins CS: GO Dreamhack Open Fall | Free press

Danish Counter-Strike Heroic team work their way between the first round of the lower bracket and the final of the Dreamhack Open Fall. In the final, the Danes finally beat Vitality 3-2.

Stockholm (AP) – Danish Counter-Strike Team Heroic won first place at the Dreamhack Open Fall. In the final of the European tournament, the Danes won 3-2 against the France Vitality team. Heroic earns 2500 points in the “Road To Rio” ranking.

“The tournament started off pretty hard for us, I think it’s one of the most insane comebacks I’ve ever seen,” Heroics captain Casper “cadiaN” Møller said. “I’m very proud of my team that we did it. After the victory at ESL One Cologne, some had said that we would not win another tournament. “

The final started with a 19:17 victory for Vitality on the Overpass map. The second card, Nuke, went into overtime, but this time Heroic took a longer breath and won 22:20. The Danes followed suit and also got the third Inferno card with 16:11.

There was a little surprise at Vertigo: “For us the final was already won after the first half, but then we made too many individual mistakes”, said cadiaN. Vitality was able to win nine consecutive sets in the second half and tie the game.

On the deciding Mirage card, Heroic dominance was back and the Danes took the tournament victory with a 16: 7.

Third in Group B, Heroic started the knockout round in the Lower Bracket, where he first beat North 2-0 in the Danish derby. On the way to the final, Heroic also excluded the two German participants from the tournament playoffs. They beat Sprout and BIG 2-1.

In the final of the lower fork, Heroic finally met the favorites Astralis. Heroic was able to strike back for the group stage loss and beat the quadruple major winner 2-1.