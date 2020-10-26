Smart Cities Market Comprehensive Analysis Reveals Superb Growth | Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Oracle

Global Smart Cities market report has been generated with the inputs from a team of experts based on detailed market analysis. This market report contains insights about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. This report also includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. By taking into account myriad of objectives of the marketing research, this report has been generated. The Smart Cities market report exhibits important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Abc industry by the top market players.

Smart cities market is expected to reach USD 390.13 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 21.18% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on smart cities market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Prominent Market Players: Smart Cities Market

Cisco Systems, Inc., Schneider Electric, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Oracle, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Vodafone Limited, Itron Inc., Nokia, Toshiba Corporation, Verizon, SAP SE, ABB, Alstom SA, Honeywell International Inc, AGT, among other

Smart Cities Market Country Level Analysis

Smart cities market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, component, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the smart cities market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe will dominate the smart cities market due to the rising initiatives taken by government to enhance the government structures, technology ecosystem, financing models and provide improved infrastructure while Asia-Pacific will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the rising demand of infrastructure management, intelligent solutions for energy management along with rapid urbanization.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Global Smart Cities Market Scope and Market Size

Smart cities market is segmented on the basis of component, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Smart cities market on the basis of component has been segmented as hardware, services, and software.

On the basis of application, smart cities market has been segmented into smart transportation, smart utilities, smart education, smart healthcare, smart public safety, smart governance, smart lighting solutions, and smart buildings. Smart transportation has been further segmented into parking management, ticketing & travel management, traffic management, passenger information management system, and freight information system. Smart utilities have been further segmented as smart energy management, smart water management, smart waste management, and smart distribution management. Smart energy management is further sub segmented into smart meter, meter data management, PV monitoring, smart grid, power electronics converters, and smart energy storage. Smart healthcare has been further segmented into connected healthcare solutions, and telemedicine. Smart public safety has been further segmented into surveillance, and command & control solutions. Smart governance has been further segmented into E-governance solutions, smart emergency management, smart law enforcement, and smart city planning. Smart buildings have been further segmented into smart lighting control systems, smart energy management system, and smart facility management system.

Global Smart Cities Market: Segment Analysis

By Component (Hardware, Services, Software), Application (Smart Transportation, Smart Utilities, Smart Education, Smart Healthcare, Smart Public Safety, Smart Governance, Smart Lighting Solutions, Smart Buildings),

Smart cities market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to smart cities market.

