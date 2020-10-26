Micro-Mobility Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players like ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., DoorDash, Zomato Media Pvt Ltd, Micro Mobility Systems AG, WICKEDRIDE ADVENTURE SERVICES PVT. LTD,

Micro-mobility market will grow at a rate of 13.20% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report micro-mobility market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent.

Prominent Market Players: Micro-Mobility Market EasyMile, Spin, Sway Mobility, Inc., Floatility GmbH, Beijing Mobike Technology Co., Ltd, BirdRides, Inc, Lime, SEGWAY INC., Dynamic Bicycles, Inc., ZAGSTER INC., Grubhub, Uber Technologies Inc, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., DoorDash, Zomato Media Pvt Ltd, Micro Mobility Systems AG, WICKEDRIDE ADVENTURE SERVICES PVT. LTD, Vogo Rentals, Scoot Rides, Inc, Econduce SAPI de CV, and Todos los derechos reservados among other domestic and global players.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Micro-Mobility Market Scope Country Level Analysis

Micro-mobility market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, weight capacity, travel range, type & application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the micro-mobility market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the micro-mobility market due to employment opportunities and rising standards of living in urban areas.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Micro-Mobility Market Scope and Market Size

Micro-mobility market is segmented on the basis of weight capacity, travel range, type & application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of weight capacity, the micro-mobility market is segmented into up to 100 kg, 100–250 kg, above 250 kg

Based on travel range, the micro-mobility market is segmented into up to 20 km, 20–40 km, above 40 km

Based on type, the micro-mobility market is segmented into 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler & others

Based on application, the micro-mobility market is segmented into commercial & residential

Global Micro-Mobility Market: Segment Analysis

By Weight Capacity (Up to 100 kg, 100–250 kg, Above 250 kg), Travel Range (Up to 20 km, 20–40 km, Above 40 km), Type (2-wheeler, 3-wheeler, Others), Application (Commercial, Residential

Micro-mobility market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to micro-mobility market.

