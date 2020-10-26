IPhone 12: Foxconn investigates a Chinese competitor capable of assembling the devices

The scenario of a trade war between China and the United States has taken the tech market through several bumps. This leads Apple to shift much of its iPhone production to India to escape the tax hike proposed by President Trump.

However, while expanding its factories in Indian territory, Foxconn is worried about a Chinese competitor. This is because Luxshare is the first Chinese company to get permission from Apple to assemble a series of devices.

According to Reuters, people familiar with the matter reported that Foxconn founder Terry Gou himself had ordered his employees to investigate Luxshare. The reason is apparently simple: it is the first non-Taiwanese manufacturer to come close to assembling the iPhone.

Apparently, Terry Gou’s main focus is on whether the Chinese government is funding Luxshare. Currently, the company only charges 5% of the amount Foxconn receives from Apple, but the Chinese company already poses a major threat to Taiwanese:

Luxshare must grow. It’s just a matter of speed. It makes sense for China to build its own supply chain and Luxshare is in line with this state policy.

Behind the rapid expansion of Luxshare and other companies lies the “red supply chain” initiative. The intention of the Chinese government is to offer financial support to companies in the country to enter the list of suppliers of Apple and other international tech giants. One analyst said:

the threat of replacement from Taiwanese manufacturers continues to increase.

As Foxconn abandons China, this makes the scenario for Luxshare even more favorable and the company knows it. However, when asked about it, the manufacturer denied looking for ways to investigate its main rival.

Apple, however, declined to comment on the matter, while Luxshare remains silent. Either way, the battle between the makers of Apple products is only just beginning:

Luxshare has started hiring Foxconn employees. The company offered just over $ 75,000 in cash to a Foxconn executive so he could move his family from Taiwan to China.