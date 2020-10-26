Tekashi 6ix9ine: supermarket cashier turned villain inspires documentary

After his release from prison, the career of this hip hop musician seems to be revived.

Tekashi 6ix9nine has already been released from prison.

Extravagant style, with face tattoos and an online, real personality that made him famous – and issues. The story of Tekashi 6ix9ine is that of a star who quickly rose to the hip-hop world, much on social media, after starting out as a supermarket cashier. The self-proclaimed villain has already been released and in 2021 he will star in a new documentary series.

“Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine” will be released in three parts and is a co-production between Showtime and “Rolling Stone” magazine. The starting point was precisely a long work on the rapper published by the iconic magazine. The title is inspired by a quote from the rapper himself, who states that he never wanted to be a superhero, but “a villain”.

The first trailer has already been released and shows archive footage, as well as excerpts from interviews conducted after the rapper’s release from prison. “I can’t believe I created myself,” you hear from the start.

In 2018, Tekashi 6ix9nine (read “six nine”) was arrested. In a high-profile process, he ended up being sentenced to two years in prison for crimes of extortion and possession of an illegal weapon. The sentence could have been much heavier, but the fact that he collaborated with the authorities earned him a considerably less sentence than the more than 30 years in prison which was once a chance.

The documentary will analyze the rising power of the musician who started out as a supermarket cashier, but has managed to transcend himself online, gaining followers among the younger generations.

Born Daniel Hernandez, the musician defends that “the good guys go nowhere” and is proud to have built “his own world”. In April, he was released, a few months before the end of two years in prison. Their first free single was an instant hit.

“Gooba” was released on May 8 and became the most viewed hip-hop video ever in the first 24 hours. “You’re Mad / I’m Back,” sings in the video which now has over 600 million views.