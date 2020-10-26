Galaxy S21 Ultra leak details with huge battery, 40 MP front camera and more

As the days go by, we have more and more access to the details of the new trio of high-performance smartphones from Samsung which, apparently, are due to be presented in early 2021 to directly compete with the iPhone 12 quartet. And after the reveal of the design of the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra, we now have specifications revealed.

In a post on India’s 91mobiles website, Ishan Agarwal detailed some of the hardware Samsung is expected to implement for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the most powerful model of the trio.

Named code O3 and model number SM-G998U, the S21 Ultra was revealed with a 6.8-inch screen and the use of Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, being able to deliver a frame rate of 120 Hz or 144 Hz for a greater fluidity. The smartphone is expected to arrive with Android 11 and One UI 3.0 from the factory.

It is also revealed that Samsung plans to implement a 40 MP front camera in the device, with a 108 MP main sensor in all four rear lenses. Other cameras are to include wide-angle lenses and a periscope (for a more powerful zoom), with the additional sensor still unknown.

Finally, it is mentioned that the Galaxy S21 Ultra relies on a powerful battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh, same capacity as the current S20 Ultra and which, with the new 5 nanometer processor, should have an even better autonomy.

Other details already known to date are that Samsung will adopt a Snapdragon 875 processor for the US and China, and a new Exynos 2100 for international markets, including Brazil. As said, the smartphone is expected to be presented in January 2021 and more information should appear in the coming days.