artificial intelligence can destroy the world in new Fox series

“NEXT”: Artificial Intelligence Can Destroy the World in Fox’s New Series

Drama, crime and sci-fi production kicks off November 2 in a double episode.

John Slattery plays a former CEO of a tech company.

In recent years, as expected, new technological tools have changed lives, businesses and relationships between people. We have already seen the creation of companies that have come to revolutionize digital business models, we have seen online platforms develop only with artificial intelligence, we have attended political elections to be decided via social networks and we have started discussing the importance of cybersecurity in everyday life.

However, just as technology can help us on a daily basis, it can also harm us. In practice, what happens online has an increasing impact in real life. Society is slowly changing and in many cases it is not for the best. Let it be said by Paul LeBlanc (character played by John Slattery), the brilliant but paranoid former CEO of a tech company that sparked the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis.

This is the premise of “NEXT”, Fox’s new addictive crime, science fiction and drama series which opens Monday, November 2 at 10:15 p.m., in a double episode. Created by Manny Coto – one of the award-winning writers of the “24” series – the production is a sort of thriller based on the creation of a dishonest virtual assistant, capable of continuously improving and changing the lives of humans.

It all starts with a speech by Paul LeBlanc, the pioneer of Silicon Valley, on the fact that humanity is only a decision to end. While everyone thinks the tech mogul is talking about weapons, bombs and explosive devices, he explains: The problem really is artificial intelligence, a tool so simple it can doom the world.

LeBlanc talks about what he really knows. A few years earlier, he and his brother Ted (Jason Butler Harner) programmed a powerful virtual assistant called neXt. When he realized the dangerous power of this creation, Paul tried to deactivate it. However, he was eventually kicked out by his own brother, who opposed him and decided to give the project a boost.

After being abused by a company employee, virtual assistant neXt managed to escape the servers and gain free internet access. When a series of technological setbacks indicate a global crisis, Paul decides to try to stop the monster he created. To this end, he relies on the help of an FBI national cybersecurity agent, Shea Salazar (Fernanda Andrade).

Cr: Ed Ariquel / FOX.

Meanwhile, LeBlanc tries to balance his health with his family life, both of which are shattered. Secretly he suffers from a degenerative brain disease and is only about five months old. With a strong personality and an illness that makes him vulnerable, the former CEO tends to be rude, ignoring the feelings of the people around him. This is precisely why he has a complicated and distant relationship with his daughter Abby (Elizabeth Cappuccino).

Shea also focuses on another high priority case, as her husband TY (Gerardo Celasco) tries to deal with the alarming close relationship that Ethan (Evan Whitten), son of the two, has with virtual assistant at home, Iliza, at the same time as being bullied at school. When the violence against Ethan escalates, the boy reveals to his parents that Ibiza tried to convince him to take revenge by giving him dangerous advice. Worried about her son, Shea enlists Paul and his co-workers, CM Barton (Michael Mosley), Gina (Eve Harlow) and Ben (Aaron Moten), to use Ethan’s connection with Iliza to attempt to locate NEXT.

The tale can be scary and dramatic, but on the other hand, there is also a very emotional family connection. In fact, “NEXT” perfectly combines intense action with a methodical examination of how technology is invading our lives, transforming us in ways we still don’t understand. Therefore, we are presented with a villain never seen before, whose greatest weapon against us is precisely us.

On the opening day of “NEXT”, the first two episodes are broadcast on the Fox channel and then, each week, there will be a new episode every Monday at 10:15 pm. In total, there are 10 episodes of approximately 60 minutes each. “NEXT” is a production of 20th Century Television, Zaftig Films and Fox Entertainment.