Telegram investigated for allowing distribution of fake deep pornography

Deep fakes have gained some popularity in Brazil lately due to the spread of increasingly elaborate memes. However, this type of application is also made for pornographic purposes, making this new form of technology the target of our Detective TudoCelular column.

Recently, the Telegram app came under investigation because the social network allowed the application of attached software that turns faces into fake pornographic images.

The announcement was made by the Personal Data Protection Guarantor who is investigating the application as it allows users to share photos and videos of naked women with the faces of others, which makes it possible to produce this type of content directly from the application.

“Concerned about the effects produced by the software and its dissemination to users of the social network, the Personal Data Protection Guarantor made up of Pasquale Stanzione, Ginevra Cerrina Feroni, Agostino Ghiglia and Guido Scorza has decided to open an investigation against Telegram , a social network already subject to verification by the Authority ”, indicates the note published by the Guarantor of privacy this weekend.

The fact that the social network is easy to use means that this type of scam is growing rapidly, with content that can damage the morale of the victim, as well as invade their privacy. It is not yet clear how Telegram will behave in relation to this investigation, but it is important to be aware of the content received on the platform.