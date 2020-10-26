How do I get the Windows 10 October 2020 update? Three solutions

Microsoft has officially started rolling out the Windows update on October 10, 2020. The operating system is offered conservatively with gradual availability. However, there are several solutions to get it back.

As in previous versions, the October 2020 update will be rolled out gradually. The operating system is not available to everyone. Redmond uses this approach to limit the number of victims in the event of a major failure. Here you can set restrictions. It is clear that Microsoft cannot allow certain configurations while waiting for patches to be released. Once this step is complete, the feature update will appear in the Windows Update service.

The easiest way to get Windows 10 October 2020 Update is to use Windows Update service. This discount ensures that there are no compatibility concerns. On the other hand, it must already be under Windows 10. This sales channel is currently only activated for PCs running Windows 10 v1903 and newer. When the update is ready for your PCr, just go to this address

Settings> Update & Security> Windows Update

Then do a search for updates to trigger the download and installation.

Microsoft states

“The update for October 2020 is available for users of certain devices with Windows 10 v1903 or higher (…). If you want to install the new version, open your Windows Update settings (Settings> Update & Security> Windows Update). and select “Check for Updates”. When you see the update and you’re running Windows 10 v1903 or later, you can simply select Download and Install to get started. Once the download is complete and the update is ready to be installed, you will be notified so that you can choose the right time to complete the installation and restart your device to make sure the update does not interfere with your activities. . People who run the May 2020 update will have a faster update experience overall because the update is installed as a monthly update. “

If you are not affected then two other solutions are possible. You can use the media creation tool or download the stand-alone ISO images.

Windows 10 October 2020 Update and the Support Creation Tool.

The way the media creation tool works makes it possible to reach as many people as possible. We are in the presence of an assistant who will guide you step by step. After downloading from this address, it must be started.

The first step is to accept the “Applicable License Notice and License Term” and then choose between two options including “Update this PC now”.

The utility will then download any necessary files and then start the upgrade.

Microsoft again prompts you to accept the Notice and License Agreement and a search for an update is initiated.

The software then checks that everything is operational so that the installation goes smoothly.

Finally, there are three options for installation.

The first is to save personal files and applications, the second is to save only personal files, and the last is a clean install. Obviously all data will be deleted.

If you want to use the Media Creation Tool to create installation media, you can proceed here step by step.

With stand-alone ISO images, you can perform a new installation, that is, from scratch. Just use the Rufus utility.

Restoring the ISO is one method here

Be careful, however, two other methods are difficult as you can run into problems by bypassing the restrictions set by Microsoft.