LG Lana new version of Tone Free wireless headphones with noise cancellation

October 26, 2020

Although Brazil is still lining up for the first generation of LG Tone Free wireless earbuds with an antibacterial case, the South Korean manufacturer ended up announcing an updated version of the devices on Monday. The novelty was made available in conjunction with the new LG Q52.

The biggest difference between the new LG Tone Free (model HBS-FN7) and its predecessor is the presence of active noise cancellation. This is because the two are visually identical. So we have the same circular case and earphones that follow a similar design line to the AirPods Pro:

In an effort to provide noise cancellation, LG now includes three microphones to monitor sound waves in the environment and easily neutralize them when the user activates the ANC.

Like their predecessors, the new LG Tone Free is also certified by the British company Meridian Audio to ensure the best possible listening experience. The user can choose between four pre-established configurations:

Natural for crisp, balanced sound Immersive for more three-dimensional performance Bass Boost for more power and depth Treble Boost for better vocal clarity

As for the charging case, it maintains the same ultraviolet light that helps kill bacteria, and now there is a new LED to indicate the charge level of the headset.

Finally, the case offers up to 21 hours of battery life and the fast charge promises an hour of playtime with just five minutes of charge. Sold only in South Korea, the new Tone Free is priced at 219,000 won (~ R $ 1,058).

